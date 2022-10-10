Dr. John (Jack) Sheeks, age 83, passed away Sept. 1, 2022 at Trustbridge Hospice, Pompano Beach, Florida. He was a Professor at Broward College in Davie, Florida, for many years teaching Marketing, Advertising and Salesmanship. He loved his students and the teaching profession. He was also a successful entrepreneur having started D.E.Visuals, a video production company. He was an avid and excellent golfer, enjoyed traveling with his wife and after retirement, he took his Vizsla, Zako pheasant hunting in South Dakota for many seasons. Jack, son of former Kimberly Minnesota dairy farmers, Kenneth and Viola Sheeks, graduated from Aitkin High School in 1956. He received his Doctor of Education degree from the University of Minnesota in 1982 and since then has lived and worked in Southern Florida, always looking for the perfect golf course and the perfect shot. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Brigitte, two daughters, a granddaughter, and his brother and sister. Interment will take place in Saron Cemetery on Oct. 24, 2022, in a private ceremony. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangments are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
