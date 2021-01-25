Duane L. Christian Sr., 74, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, surrounded by his children.
Duane was born in Palisade to Daniel and Doras Christian. He was one of eight children, and the last surviving.
He graduated from Atkin High School and then was drafted into the Army, where he was stationed in Alaska. He was honorably discharged and married Brenda Mae Karnes. They moved to Minnesota in 1970. Together the couple raised four children, and later divorced in 1989. Duane met Lynn Deboer in 1991 and the couple has been together ever since. After retirement he made his home in Remer. Duane was a quiet man, with a great sense of humor, and a helping soul. He enjoyed the outdoors, four wheeling, camping, fishing, cribbage and agate hunting. Duane loved dogs and animals. Visiting the Remer Pub was one of his favorite past times.
Duane was preceded in death by parents; his daughter, Brenda Lee; and seven siblings.
Duane is survived by his fiancé, Linda “Lynn” Deboer; daughter, Joyce (Brad) Christian-Jarvi; sons: Duane “Chris” (Holly), Daniel (Heather) Christian and Travis Denk; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A visitation will on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Northland Alliance Church in Remer, followed by a 11 a.m. memorial service at the church with Rev Jason Schafbuch.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.