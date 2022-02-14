Earl Laurel Morris passed away Feb. 7, 2022, in his home in Palisade. He was born June 24, 1932, in Sauk Centre to Earl Bert Morris and Laura (Miller).
He lived on a small farm until he was 5, when his mother passed away. The family moved to South Minneapolis. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1950. He followed his father's footsteps into caulking and pointing commercial buildings. He drove a school bus for Brooklyn Center for 11 years and retired in 1999. He moved to Palisade in 1999 and proceeded with his hobbies: Fishing, hunting, woodworking and remodeling.
Celebration of life services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, at Palisade Assembly of God Church. Lunch will follow. Burial will be private at a later date in Pine Grove Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Vernon Morris and Idella (Morris) Lerdahl.
He is survived by his wife, Carol (Petersen) Morris; children: Pamela (Morris) and John Chrystal, Arlington, Texas; Brett Morris and Kimberly (Chaffin), Hampton, Georgia; and Jodette (Morris) and Mark Laubersheimer, Dayton, MN; and stepdaughter, Tami Hook, Delano, MN; grandchildren: Kelly Potter (Morris), Karisa Morris, Kaleb Morris, Kelsey Hook and Dominic Yurek; and great-grandchildren: Grayson Hook and Judah Potter.
