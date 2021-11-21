Edmund Eugene Walczak, Jr., 63 of Aitkin passed away at his home on November 16, 2021.
He was born April 22, 1958 in Evanston, IL. to Edmund and Dorene (Siebenbrodt) Walczak, Sr. He graduated from Niles North High School and has never stopped working. He made his living driving truck. Ed will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, his hard working nature and his compassionate heart. He had a great passion for boating, fishing, and music. He will be remembered, loved, and missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his father Edmund Eugene Walczak, Sr.
Ed is survived by his mother Dorene; Children: Matt (Brea) and Katy (Ryan); Granddaughter: Marley;
Sisters: Karin (Tony), Gail (Scott); Half-brother: Chris; Step-sister: Sonjia; and many other special relatives and friends.
A public gathering of family and friends will be at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin on Friday, November 26, 2021 starting at 2:30 p.m. and a Memorial Service at 3 p.m. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. The memorials will be used to plant a tree and place a plaque to remember and honor Ed's memory. Memorials can be made to the Walczak Family.
