Edward “Ed” Paul Spiel, 84, Aitkin, formerly of St. Paul, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at his home with family present.
Ed was born Oct. 20, 1936 in St. Paul to Edward Gilbert and Lucille (Boyer) Spiel. Ed is a veteran of the United States Marines. Ed was united in marriage to Marjorie Schneider on June 25, 1983 in St. Paul. He was a precision machinist and a tool and die maker who owned and operated Edwards Manufacturing Inc. of Eagan. Ed was a member of the Aitkin Knights of Columbus, a Fourth Degree Knight of Minnesota assembly #549 of Brainerd as well as Aitkin American Legion Lee Post #86. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting, traveling and time with his family. Ed will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Doug, Tom and Buckey.
Ed is survived by his best friend and wife of 38 years, Marjorie Spiel, Aitkin; two sons, Edward Anthony “Butch” (Patricia) Spiel, Coon Rapids and Edward Earl “Rusty” (Deborah) Spiel, Isle; one daughter, Kathy (Jim) Wilson, Dayton, Ohio; seven grandchildren: Amber, Crystal, Tara (Bernd), Tony (Jen), Allissa, Lisa (David), Stephanie (Bryan) and Ashley; 10 great-grandchildren: Marley, Gage, Bell, Alex, Emerson, Drew, Caroline, Josh, Autumn and Olivia; one sister, Helen (Sherman) Bowlds, Nashville, Tennessee; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, April 24 at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin with Father David Forsman officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery, Holy Cross, Iowa.
The family expresses thanks to CRMC Hospice Care and Riverwood Healthcare Center. Any memorials received will go to Hospice Care or Minnesota Conservation. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.