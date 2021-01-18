Edward (Ed) Lee Huse, 87, McGregor, peacefully passed away on Jan. 3, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.
Ed was born Feb. 11, 1933 to Andrew and Martha Huse in McGregor. After he graduated from McGregor High School in 1951, he briefly moved to southwest Minnesota to be a milk tester. He then enlisted in the Army, which he was honorably discharged from due to a medical condition. From there, Ed briefly lived in Duluth, followed by Aurora while he worked in the mines as an accountant. He returned to McGregor to work at the Rice Lake Refuge, his favorite of the many jobs he had, in 1956.
A year later, Ed married his loving and ever-patient wife, Beulah Cook. Ed and Beulah went on to build a home in McGregor. They had three children: Mary, Connie and Michael (Micky).
Ed had skills and hobbies – a lot of them. He was a master carpenter, a musician, an artist, a small equipment repairer, a cartoonist and a collector, to name a few. His CD, which he wrote, recorded and produced, can be found in the jukeboxes at local watering holes. He played guitar and accordion with Lowell Larson in the ‘70s. He was a talker – from making guest appearances on KKIN to his nightly 7 p.m. phone calls with his “favorite friend” – he loved telling stories. He once spent 1200 hours building a model ship. And, finally, his pride and joy: the three-wheeler he hand-built, which he frequently strolled through downtown McGregor.
We were blessed to learn many invaluable life lessons from our grandfather, to name just a few: you can’t go wrong with Ed Huse blue, whisker rubs and kissy hugs are the building blocks of love and to consider yourself lucky if you dodged the “Huse hip.”
Ed spent his final days playing his guitar for “all the pretty girls” at Aicota Assisted Living. Thank you to the incredible staff who made him comfortable (and even brought him Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline CDs- his favorite!) while his family could not.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Martha Huse; siblings: Julia Kurkenin, Alma Nivala and Arthur Huse; grandson, Sean Hamilton; and cherished pet (given to him a as a birthday gift from his daughters), Munk.
He is survived by wife, Beulah Huse; children: Mary (Mike) Paverud, Connie (Dick) McKanna and Micky (Kathy Alley) Huse; sister-in-law, Nona Howard; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; visiting pet, Bear; and many relatives and friends. Services are to be determined pending COVID-19 and will be announced at a later date.