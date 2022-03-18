Funeral service for Edwin "Ed" George Haveri, 79, of Aurora will be 11 am Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora with Pastor Ruth Gangloff officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Military honors will be accorded by the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes Color Guard. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Ed died Wednesday, March 16, 2022 surrounded by family.
He was born on September 21, 1942 to George and Margaret (Mattson) Haveri in Aitkin. Ed graduated from Aitkin High School, Class of 1961. He was drafted into the US Army where he was stationed in Korea during the Korean Conflict. Ed was united in marriage to Debra Houwman on June 27, 1970. He was employed by Erie Mining company doing what he loved, being a mechanic, until the day of locking the doors, to which led to his retirement from LTV after thirty-five years of service. He was a member of the Aurora American Legion.
Ed enjoyed spending time in his garage and with his family. He worked on anything that had a motor and enjoyed fixing broken down engines for his friends and family. Ed liked to spend time at his son-in law's shack. Fishing, moose hunting and his Harley's were also hobbies he took pleasure in. Most of all, Ed's greatest passion was being a grandpa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years: Debra; two daughters: Julie (Steve) Gregorich and Jaime (Jay) Moehlenbrock both of Aurora; grandchildren: Hailey (Brandon) Fox, Hannah (Garrett Allan) Gregorich, Jocelyn (Cal Amberg) Gregorich, Autumn Gregorich, and Kiarra and Sean Moehlenbrock; great-grandchildren: Natalie Vaughn, Oliver and Ella Fox, and Bentley and Mia Allan; a brother, Lester (Debra) Haveri of Aurora; two sisters: Vickie (Jack) Grahek of Embarrass and Ruby Hinton of Minneapolis; mother-in-law, Beverly Houwman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews;
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Casey Moehlenbrock; three infant siblings: Rosemary, Alvina, and Arnold; two nephews: Jon and Daniel Houwman; father-in-law, William Houwman; and his parents.