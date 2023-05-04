Ed Peterson, 93 of Shoreview MN, formerly of Red Wing MN and Aitkin, MN, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Ed was born December 6, 1929 to Brynolf and Edith Peterson in Malmo, MN. He was the middle of 5 children who grew up on a farm on the south side of Clear Lake in Glen, MN. He attended Clear Lake Grade School and graduated from Aitkin High School in 1947. Ed enlisted in the Army in 1947, served for 1 year, and then was called back into service in 1950 deploying to the Korean War for another year. In recent years he would never leave home without his 7th Infantry Regiment ball cap that he wore to honor those who had fallen in that war. After returning from Korea, he attended Bethel College for two years before transferring to the University of Minnesota to complete his degree. Ed married Joyce Strong on June 5, 1954 and they were married for almost 69 years. He worked for Jostens at various locations in Minnesota and Pennsylvania for 20 years. He finished his management career at Garment Graphics until his retirement in 1991.
Ed and Joyce loved spending time at their lake home in Glen. Ed enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the great outdoors. He loved spending time with his 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was an active member at Glory Baptist Church in Glen, MN.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert Peterson, Carl Peterson, LaVern Peterson, sister Florence Tarr, and infant son Brent.
He is survived by his loving wife Joyce, sons Bruce (Judy) Peterson, David (Vicki) Peterson, Brian (Linda) Peterson, grandchildren Kelly (Chris) Scheevel, Jeff (Sarah), Chris (fiancé Sarah), Josh, great grandchildren Avery and Hudson Scheevel, Lincoln and Isla, sister-in-law Trudi Peterson, cousins, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11am, Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Glory Baptist Church, 28053 360th Ave, Aitkin, MN 56431. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials preferred to Glory Baptist Church. Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin assisted with arrangements. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence
