Eileen Ternus

Eileen (Dotzler) Ternus, 73, died June 11, 2021 at her home in Dent, Minnesota.

She was born Sept. 7, 1947 in Aitkin to Frank and Sara (Banks) Dotzler. She was raised in the Cedarbrook area, graduating from Aitkin High School in 1965. She retired as a para-professional from the Dent and Perham Elementary Schools. In her retirement years she had volunteered at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Perham and was a part of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Christian Mothers in Dent. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dent.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Gene Ruch and Melvin Ternus; brothers, William and Donald Dotzler.

Eileen is survived by son, Travis (Melissa) Ternus; grandchildren, Joe Ternus and Jade (Spencer) Harwood; nine great-granchildren; two sisters, Ruth (Jerry) Erickson and twin, Elaine (Ron) Schaefer; brothers, Philip (Judy) Dotzler and Ronald (Sharon) Dotzler; sister-in-laws, Linda and Carol Dotzler.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dent. Visitation will resume from 9-10 a.m. followed by the memorial Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 26 at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service, Perham, MN 218-346-5175 www.schoenebergerfh.com.

Service information

Jun 25
Visitation
Friday, June 25, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
36963 State Highway 108
Dent, MN 56528
Jun 26
Visitation
Saturday, June 26, 2021
9:00AM-10:00AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
36963 State Highway 108
Dent, MN 56528
Jun 26
Memorial Mass
Saturday, June 26, 2021
10:00AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
36963 State Highway 108
Dent, MN 56528
Jun 26
Burial of Cremains
Saturday, June 26, 2021
11:00AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery
37310 State Highway 108
Dent, MN 56528
