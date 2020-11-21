Elaine Marie Marsyla (Maki), 75, Tamarack, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
She was born May 8, 1945 in Aitkin to Eli and Elsie (Huhta) Maki. Elaine grew up on a farm in Rice River near McGregor with her parents and three brothers. Elaine also spent a lot of time with her Aunt Aina Staudinger, who was like a second mother to her, along with her cousins Evelyn and Eleanor.
Elaine spent most of her working years as a para/aid extraordinaire at the McGregor School. She loved children, to have a good giggle, and her co-workers dearly. In her spare time, she liked to cook, crochet, sew, shop for a good deal, and bake with Evelyn. She was a volunteer for McGregor Ambulance for 20 years and was a valuable community member. Elaine was known for her good humor, work ethic and willingness to help others. She will be missed by many.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Roger, Jack and Alfred; sister-in-law, Carolyn; nephews, Bradley and Kerry; niece, Brenda; and sister-in-law, Ramona.
Elaine is survived by the love of her life, Warren Marsyla and the family they created together. They married when she was 18, on Aug. 31, 1963. Elaine and Warren have spent many of their 57 married years serving others and doing a lot of visiting with friends and family. Together they have three children: Kristine Lewis (Marsyla), Keith (Sandy) Marsyla and Kory (Andrea) Marsyla. Two wonderful daughters-in-law: Sandy Marsyla (Hanson) and Andrea Marsyla (Ukura); six grandchildren: Kali (Isaac) Moll, Ashley (Matt) Carlstrom, Jared Marsyla, Zerek (Hope) Marsyla, Jena Marsyla and Dylan Lewis; four completely perfect great-grandchildren, her favorite people to ever exist: Klayton Carlstrom, Kerrigan Carlstrom, Kendrix Marsyla, and Ezekiel Marsyla. She is also survived by countless more loved ones.
A service will be planned at a later date when more people can gather together to celebrate her beautiful life.