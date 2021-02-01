Elaine Cecelia Zappa, 78, Aitkin, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Whitefish at the Lakes in Crosslake.
She was born Feb. 17, 1942 in Slayton to Edmond Peter and Julia Margretha (Lange) Spartz. She graduated from Minneapolis North High School in 1960. Elaine was united in marriage to Franklin A. Zappa, Sr. on Nov. 5, 1960 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Minneapolis. She worked for Control Data/ Seagate in the plating laboratory making semi-conductors. She enjoyed flower gardening, oil painting, reading, hunting, spending time on the water, collecting seashells, boating and traveling. Elaine loved her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, JoAnn Simoneau.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 60 years, Franklin A. Zappa, Sr., Aitkin; son, Franklin A. (Barbara) Zappa, Jr., New Brighton; daughters: Cheryl Ann (David) Nevison, Champlin; Tamra Ann (Michael) Kottke, Minnetonka; Linda Ann (Charles) Zappa Hauble, New Brighton; Beth Ann (Jared) Lundgren, Aitkin; grandchildren: Franklin A. Zappa, III, Katie L. Korsman, Eric J. Nevison, Brian T. Nevison, Sarah A. Inselman, Angela E. Zappa, Frances J. Kottke, Julia E. Hanton, Madeline M. Hauble, Holly M. Eisemann, Emily E. Hagen, Giada I. M. Lundgren and Charlotte R. Lundgren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Michael J. Spartz, Lawler; sister, Gail T. Nevilles, Columbia Heights; and many other relatives and friends who mourn her passing.
Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at Saint James Catholic Church in Aitkin. Father Drew Braun will officiate. Burial will be at Gethsemane Catholic Cemetery, New Hope. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin with a rosary service provided by the Knights of Columbus starting at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.