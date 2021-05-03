Eleanor “Ellie” Joy Hartshorn, 83, Aitkin, passed away in her home surrounded by her family.
Ellie was born Dec. 7, 1937, in Cloquet to parents, Wallace and Mildred Lambie. She grew up in Superior, Wisconsin.
On March 27, 1956, Ellie married Robert Hartshorn. They lived in Maplewood where they raised their three sons. Ellie worked as a waitress and bookkeeper. They moved to Garrison after their sons were raised.
Ellie waitressed at the Blue Goose for 20 years and was known and loved by all of her patrons and coworkers. She also enjoyed her gardens and watching birds. She was a great cook and the family loved her meatballs!
Ellie is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert; three children: Robert Hartshorn Jr., Forest Lake; Richard (Terri) Hartshorn, Aitkin; and John Hartshorn, Maplewood; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Wallace and William Lambie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Mildred Lambie; sisters: Shannon Magen, Eildy Shepard and Sheryl Lambie; brother, Dan Lambie; and grandson, Jason Hartshorn.