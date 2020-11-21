Eleanor Charlotte Lemire, 86, Aitkin, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin.
She was born Nov. 17, 1933 in Nickerson Township to Edwin and Ruth (Peterson) Hedberg. Eleanor was united in marriage to Virgil Lemire on Nov. 22, 1952 in Aitkin. Eleanor was a member of the American Legion Post #86 Auxiliary and First Lutheran Church of Aitkin. She enjoyed antique collecting, crossword puzzles and especially spending time with her family. Eleanor will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil; her parents; daughter, Cindy Paakkonen and son, David Lemire.
Eleanor is survived by two sons, Jeffrey A. (Mary) Lemire, Alamogordo, New Mexico and Perry J. (Denise) Lemire, Duluth; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Lemire; grandchildren: Jennifer (Cory) Wilson, Jeffrey (Mariah) Lemire, Kristen (Andy) Lemire, Danielle (Michael) Lapos, Sarah (JR) Wingate, Ted (Kylee) Paakkonen and Joe Paakkonen; great-grandchildren: Lincoln McDougall, Natilie Lapos, David Lapos, Gavin, Holden and Bennett Lemire; brother, Gerald (Chris) Hedberg, Aitkin; two sisters, Marion Gilmer, Aitkin and Ethel Peterson, Minnetonka; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services for Eleanor will not be held at this time.
To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.