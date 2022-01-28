Elsie Marie Paulson, 99, of Aitkin, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 in Aicota Health Care Center, Aitkin. She was born October 3, 1922 in Minneapolis to Charles and Pettinniella "Nellie" (Hagerstrom) Nelson. In 1928, the family moved to Aitkin, building and operating Nelson's Camp on Ripple Lake. Her father, Charles, died in 1934. In 1935, Nellie married John Olson and the family moved to John's farm on Hanging Kettle Lake. Elsie loved doing farm work with a team of horses. In her 80's, she made numerous sets of harness and collars for model work horses. Elsie attended Hillside School through eighth grade then continued to work on the family farm. From 1945 to 1947, she worked as a housekeeper in Duluth and then as a clerk at the Coop Store in Aitkin. She married Erland Paulson on August 3, 1946 at the Maria Chapel, Farm Island Township. Erland and Elsie lived in Spencer Township near Rossburg from 1948 until 1998, when they moved to Aitkin following the sale of the farm to son, David and his wife, Suka. Together, with their family of five children, they raised turkeys and dairy cattle. Elsie lived in their home in Aitkin until February of 2021, when she moved to Aicota Health Care Center. Elsie became a member of First Lutheran Church when she was confirmed in 1936. She sang in the choir for many years and cared for the plants for several years when living in town. Elsie was an active member of Maria Ladies Aid, Rebekah Lodge 151 and Robert Glad V.F.W. Post #1727 Auxiliary.
Elsie is preceded in death husband Erland in 2000; her parents and step-father; an infant sister; brother and sister-in-law, Wilbur (Leonore) Nelson; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Walter Piispanen; sister and brother-in-law, Anna and Mike Norgaard; daughter and son-in-law, Anna and Richard Miller; daughters, Laurnel Landrus and Leonore Winn.
Elsie is survived by sons, John (Lynn) Paulson of Mora and David (Suka) Paulson of Aitkin; sons-in-law, David Landrus of Fridley, Gerald Winn of Ironton; grandchildren, John Paulson, Melissa Leonard, Thomas Landrus, Peter Landrus, Jenna Tjernlund, Pete Paulson; step-grandchildren, Jon Winn, Cara Winn; great grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; cousin, Marion (Magnuson) Warnock of Olathe, Kansas; nephews and nieces.
Services for Elsie will be held at a later date. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
