Eugene "Gene" Clifford Niemi, 98, passed away on March 23, 2022 at BeeHive Assisted Living in Duluth.
Gene was born in East Lake, MN to Oscar and Senia Niemi on April 28, 1923. He graduated from McGregor High School and enlisted in the Army Air Corps. A bomber mechanic, he was bound for the Pacific Theater when WWII ended. He married Helen Randa of East Lake and worked as a welder for the City of Duluth Water and Gas until retirement.
Gene built two cabins on Island Lake as well as their house on North Road, and was known for organizing many fun Niemi get-togethers. He loved sports and especially followed UMD athletics, golfing into his mid-90s. He was a longtime member of Kenwood Lutheran Church.
Gene was preceded in death by his beloved wife Helen; his parents; brothers Edwin, Ernest, Jack, Ted and John; as well as many, many friends.
Gene is survived by his children Gary (Polly), Lyle, and Stan (Kris); as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held Monday, May 2, 2022 at Kenwood Lutheran Church, Duluth, with visitation at 10 AM followed by the service at 11 AM. Gene will be interred next to his wife Helen, at Sunrise Cemetery, Duluth, with arrangements by Sunrise Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Kenwood Lutheran Church or Second Harvest Food Bank in Duluth.
The family thanks BeeHive Assisted Living and Essentia Hospice for their great care during Gene's final months.
