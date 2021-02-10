Eugene A. “Gene” Cordie, 76, Deerwood, died Feb. 6, 2021 at the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.
He was born on March 13, 1944 in Yellow Bank Township in Lac Qui Parle County to Anton and Isabel (Keeler) Cordie. Gene married JoAnn Pantelis on Oct. 31, 1964 in St. Paul. He owned and operated Gene’s Auto Salvage and G & J and Son Trucking Company in Deerwood. Gene’s family meant a lot to him and his greatest joy was making up songs to sing to his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Gene is survived by his wife, JoAnn; one son, Alex (Bonnie) Cordie, Brainerd; two daughters, Lori (Sydney) Larson, Brainerd and Melody Parsons, St. Cloud; one brother, Don (Marion) Cordie, Aitkin; one sister, Rose (Jerome) Leavens, Flippin, Arkansas; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Gene in death were his parents; three brothers, James, Virgil and Aloys Cordie; and ten sisters: Hildegard, Marlene, Rita, Evelyn, Ida “Dolly,” Geraldine, Lois, Alice, Antonia and Joyce.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at Salem Lutheran Church in Deerwood. Burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby with full military honors given by the Walter Scott Erickson American Legion Post #557 of Deerwood. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. The service will be live-streamed through Salem Lutheran Church of Deerwood Facebook or you can listen in the parking lot of the church on Broadband Radio 100.9 fm. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.