Eugene "Gene" William Cummings

Eugene William Cummings passed away on March 1, 2023, age 84, in Yuma, AZ at Yuma Regional Medical Center with his daughters and grandson by his side. Eugene was born on March 13, 1938, the son of Allan and Margaret (Hoge) Cummings. Eugene graduated from Aitkin High School, class of 1956.
Eugene married Linda Marie Pirner at St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin, MN on May 29, 1965. They resided in Aitkin where they raised their two daughters, Kristen and Stefanie. Eugene worked at Mille Lacs Electric Cooperative for over 30 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and an avid sports fan, especially anything pertaining to Aitkin Wrestling.
Eugene was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his amazing and loving wife, Linda (Pirner) Cummings, his parents, Allan and Margaret (Hoge) Cummings; step-mother Elizabeth (Janzen) Cummings; sister Margaret Mary (Cummings) Nielsen.
Eugene is survived by his two children, daughter Kristen Cummings, Yuma, AZ; daughter Stefanie (Dale) Thomas, Farmington, MN; four grandsons Nathan Cummings, Yuma, AZ; Hunter Thomas, Edina, MN; Hayden Thomas, Mankato, MN; Hudson Thomas, Farmington, MN; sister Mary Kay (Joe) Dosan, Evelth, MN; and many wonderful extended family members.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 2, 11:00 AM at St. James Catholic Church, 299 Red Oak Drive, Aitkin, MN with visitation 1 hour prior to service. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. Lunch will be served afterward at the church.
To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Cummings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.