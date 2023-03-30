Eugene "Gene" William Cummings

Eugene William Cummings passed away on March 1, 2023, age 84, in Yuma, AZ at Yuma Regional Medical Center with his daughters and grandson by his side. Eugene was born on March 13, 1938, the son of Allan and Margaret (Hoge) Cummings. Eugene graduated from Aitkin High School, class of 1956.

Eugene married Linda Marie Pirner at St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin, MN on May 29, 1965. They resided in Aitkin where they raised their two daughters, Kristen and Stefanie. Eugene worked at Mille Lacs Electric Cooperative for over 30 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and an avid sports fan, especially anything pertaining to Aitkin Wrestling.

