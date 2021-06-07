Evangeline “Vangy” Vanstrom, 90, Coon Rapids, passed away June 3, 2021.
Evangeline was born May 8, 1931.
She was preceded in death by husband, Robert; and daughters, Carolyn and Susan.
She is survived by children: Dwayne (Dianne) Vanstrom, Shirley (Don) Conner and Mary (Rick) McCullough; 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 700 Western St., Anoka. Memorials preferred.
A livestream of the service can be viewed from her obituary page at: Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000.
