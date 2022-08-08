Evelyn Ann Turner

Evelyn Ann Turner, age 82, of McGregor, died Friday, August 5, 2022, at Aicota Health Care Center, Aitkin. She was born February 25, 1940 in Cloquet. She married Larry Turner on May 27, 1961 in Cloquet. They lived there briefly before moving to McGregor. Evelyn's work life centered around helping others. She worked at the McGregor Motel, Larson's Barn, Roadside Restaurant and Fireside Inn. After she retired from Fireside, she helped her husband manage the McGregor Community Center. The community meant a lot to her. She was a member of the McGregor United Methodist Church, President of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the McGregor Lions Club and volunteered at the McGregor Area Clothing Closet.

After her husband died, she was appointed to the McGregor City Council and the HUD board. During her free time, Evelyn enjoyed scrapbooking, card making, gardening and baking. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with family.

