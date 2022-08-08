Evelyn Ann Turner, age 82, of McGregor, died Friday, August 5, 2022, at Aicota Health Care Center, Aitkin. She was born February 25, 1940 in Cloquet. She married Larry Turner on May 27, 1961 in Cloquet. They lived there briefly before moving to McGregor. Evelyn's work life centered around helping others. She worked at the McGregor Motel, Larson's Barn, Roadside Restaurant and Fireside Inn. After she retired from Fireside, she helped her husband manage the McGregor Community Center. The community meant a lot to her. She was a member of the McGregor United Methodist Church, President of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the McGregor Lions Club and volunteered at the McGregor Area Clothing Closet.
After her husband died, she was appointed to the McGregor City Council and the HUD board. During her free time, Evelyn enjoyed scrapbooking, card making, gardening and baking. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with family.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband Larry, her adoptive parents Hank and Mariam
Landstrom and her sisters, Myrt, Dorothy and Nancy.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Patty (Jim) Sprague, Scott (Judy) Turner and Julie (John) Lindgren; grandchildren, Matt (Kelly) Sprague, John Turner, Gina Turner and Jeff Lindgren; great granddaughter, Nari Sprague; many other relatives and friends. There will be no services at this time. A small family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of memorials - please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.