Ferdinand Sigurd Math, 90, of Aitkin, passed away October 28, 2021 at Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia. He was born April 14, 1931 in Breckenridge, MN to Henry Gustav and Lillie Mette (Kaae) Math. Ferdinand married Linda (Klingelhofer) on October 23, 1971. Together they have lived and worked on their farm near Wealthwood while raising their 3 children. Ferd is survived by his wife Linda and their children, Paula (Mike) Braun of Pillager, MN, Henry (Sheri) Math of Pleasant Hill, MO, Carl Math of Aitkin, MN, and grandchildren: Ari, Ella, Norah, Alyssa, Lillie, Garrett, Cierra, Jack; sister Velma (Rodney) Rynearson of Frankenmuth, MI. He was preceded in death by his brothers Rex and August Math and his sister Bonnie Glasgow.
Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of life for Ferd on Saturday, July 9th, 2022, at the Hazelton Town Hall at 1 pm.
To plant a tree in memory of Ferdinand Math as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.