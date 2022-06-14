Ferdinand Sigurd Math, 90, of Aitkin, passed away October 28, 2021 at Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia. He was born April 14, 1931 in Breckenridge, MN to Henry Gustav and Lillie Mette (Kaae) Math. Ferdinand married Linda (Klingelhofer) on October 23, 1971. Together they have lived and worked on their farm near Wealthwood while raising their 3 children. Ferd is survived by his wife Linda and their children, Paula (Mike) Braun of Pillager, MN, Henry (Sheri) Math of Pleasant Hill, MO, Carl Math of Aitkin, MN, and grandchildren: Ari, Ella, Norah, Alyssa, Lillie, Garrett, Cierra, Jack; sister Velma (Rodney) Rynearson of Frankenmuth, MI. He was preceded in death by his brothers Rex and August Math and his sister Bonnie Glasgow.

Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of life for Ferd on Saturday, July 9th, 2022, at the Hazelton Town Hall at 1 pm.

