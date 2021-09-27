Floyd Henry Burich

Always happy, always positive, always so much fun to be around, Floyd was a big personality, and in many ways, larger than life. He was an avid sportsman active with hunting, fishing and golf. He was able to enjoy those activities during his 40 years of retirement at the lakes near Deerwood. Before that, he was a businessman; founder and owner of Mutual Realty and Mortgage, at the time the largest real estate brokerage company in Minneapolis.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maxine; and son, Brandon.
He is survived by his sister, Micki Smith; his children: Shelley Burich, Shawn Burich Ryan (James) and Brian Burich; and daughter-in-law, Robin Burich; his six grandchildren: Jordan, Callin, Kelly, Megan, Breanne and Alexa and seven great-grandchildren.
Floyd's love, laughter and big smile will be forever missed and remembered.
A celebration of lives for Floyd and Maxine Burich (who passed in January of 2021) will be held at the Sorensen Root Thompson Funeral Home, 31 Minnesota Ave. S., Aitkin, MN 56431 on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Visitation at 12 p.m. and the service will begin at 1 p.m. www.srtfuneral.com.