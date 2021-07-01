On May 10, 2021, Francis Paul Doering died of a massive heart attack at home in Crystal River, Florida after a great day on the golf course.
Born on Dec. 17, 1951 to Herman and Lucille Doering in Duluth, he was the sixth of eight children. His youth was spent in the West End with his brothers, sisters, cousins and friends getting into mischief. He attended grade school at St. Jean-Baptiste Catholic School, Cathedral High School in ninth grade and graduated from Denfeld Senior High School in 1970. He was always well-loved among his peers as president of the Boys’ Club, and served on student council while playing both hockey and football. He thrived and made lifelong friendships which he cherished.
Fran is survived by his wife, Susan Torgerson, from the Aitkin Class of ‘72 and two daughters, one daughter-in-law and one granddaughter. Fran and Sue retired to Crystal River, Florida in 2012. For a full obituary see www.frandoer
A Celebration of Life memorial will be held in Duluth at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center, Harborside Ballroom on Thursday, July 22 at 4 p.m. with a visitation at 3 p.m. and an hour after the service until 6 p.m.