Frances Marie Nathan, 63, McGregor, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin.
Frances was born June 24, 1958 in Duluth to William and Elizabeth “Betty” (Koehler) Nathan. Frances was a volunteer at the McGregor V.F.W. Post #2747. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed bingo, sudoku, crosswords, crocheting, reading and especially loved spending time with her grandkids. Frances was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; son, William Smith and Grandpa and Grandma Koehler.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Eli) Wencl; stepdaughter, Tena (Brad) Norberg; grandchildren: Sydney (Lane) Lewis, Elyssa (Ben Muller) Jensen, Cooper Wencl, Jessie (Jonathan) Norberg, Rachel (Justin) Norberg and Dustin Norberg; great-grandchildren: Liam, Jaxton, Michael, Roman and Noah; sisters, Allyson (Valin) Thorn and Jackie (Al) Kramp; brothers, John (Michelle) Nathan and Jim Nathan; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. at the McGregor V.F.W., McGregor. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.