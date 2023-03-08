Frances Christine Norr passed away peacefully at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls on March 5, 2023 at the age of 93. A Celebration of Life along with internment in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorials in memory of Frances can be made to Pine Grove Zoo, Little Falls, MN. Caring for Frances and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Frances was born on April 28, 1929, in Aitkin, MN, she was the beloved daughter of the late Paul and Catherine (Racki) Dragovich. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Aitkin High School in 1948. Frances was united in marriage to Arthur Norr on September 19, 1954. After several moves, they settled in Little Falls in 1961. Frances was a loving mother and homemaker. She enjoyed life, family, friends, fishing, and playing cards.
Frances is survived by her sons, David and his special friend Petra Pierce of Minneapolis and her children, David (Kelly) and Kristina (Derek and son Zayden) Douglas and his wife Nancy of Darnestown, MD; two grandchildren, Travis Griffin-Norr and Mary Norr.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Norr; parents, Paul and Catherine Dragovich; sisters, Mary Malecki, Ann O'Neill, Eleanor, and Betty; brothers, Tom, George, Michael, and Steve; and grandson, Robert "Bob" Norr.
Frances was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. A special thanks to the staff at Bridgeway Estates, the Little Falls Care Center, and St. Gabriel's Hospital for their loving patience and care to Frances.
To plant a tree in memory of Frances Nor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.