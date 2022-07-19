Frank Kingsley, 90 of Palisade died Monday, July 18, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. He was born December 8, 1931 in Bain Township, Aitkin County, MN. to Lamont and Cecelia (Oliver) Kingsley. He graduated from Aitkin High School class of 1949. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving from 1951 to 1955. Frank was united in marriage to Muriel (Johnson) August 5, 1961 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Aitkin. He worked in construction for a time and then for Aitkin County in the Land Dept., Assessors Office and then as the County Veterans Service Officer, retiring in 1996. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, playing cards and games. He taught AARP Drivers Safety for 10 years, volunteered for AARP Taxaide for 15 years, was a 30 year member of the Aitkin American Legion Post 86 Color Guard, and an American Legion Post 86 Finance Officer for 25 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 86, DAV Chapter11, VFW Post 1727, St. John's Lutheran Church and the Up North Golden Age Club of Waukenabo.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Lamont and Cecelia Kingsley;
brothers: Ernest, Howard, Clarence and Merle.
Frank is survived by his wife Muriel Irene (Johnson) Kingsley;
Sons and daughters-in-law: Brad Kingsley, Jeff (Chris) Kingsley and Kent (Barb) Kingsley;
Grandchildren: Amber Kingsley and Shane (Fiancée Rachael) Kingsley;
Step-grandchildren: Tim (Kelly) Kivi, Kelsey (Tom) McArthur, and Alyssa Hanson;
Step-great-grandchildren: Khloe and Ada Kivi and Macy and Griffin McArthur
Brothers and Sisters: Carmen Stratemeyer, Melvin (Marliss) Kingsley, Florence Landrus, Everette (Donelle) Kingsley; Sisters-in-law: Ella Kingsley, Joan Kingsley, and Marcia Kingsley;
And many other special relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be 11am - Monday, July 25, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Aitkin. Pastor David Becker will officiate. Visitation will be 5 to 7pm Sunday with a prayer service at 6:30pm at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. The visitation will continue 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Military Honors will be accorded by the Aitkin American Legion Post 86 and VFW Post 1727.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to the church or charity of your choice, in memory of Frank. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence for Frank's family. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin.