Frank DuChane Oppelt, 93, Ironton, passed away peacefully Jan. 28, 2021 at St. Cloud Hospital.
He was born in Aitkin, Dec. 13, 1927. He married Edith Eileen Miller-Smith on April 13, 1948 in Aitkin.
Frank worked in various mines in the Crosby area moving to Black River Falls in 1969 and continuing his career as a millwright/miner at Inland Steel Company. After retiring, Frank and Edith moved back to Ironton. He was extremely proud of his children and their talents musically and artistically. He loved good music, working on small engines, planning, growing and canning his gardens, playing his organ and reading. He was known for his generosity and love for his family. He was a loving husband to the love of his life, Edith (Smith-Miller) and cared for her at their home until her passing in 1997. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion in Ironton.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Cindie (Denis) Andrew; sons, Dave (Mitzi) Oppelt, Doug Oppelt; daughter, Kathi (Mike) Mann and son, Brian (Keiko) Oppelt. Also surviving grandchildren: Mike (Deejah) Andrew, Patrick (Christian) Andrew, Stacie Papenfuss, Trassen Oppelt, Cortnee (Doug) Mapes, Joran (Jennifer) Oppelt, Sarah Oppelt, Alyssa (Devon) Henderson, Chrissi (Rob) Hess, Garrett (Missy) Gilbertson, Malia (Matthew) Won. Also surviving: 23 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.
Frank, the youngest of 10 children born to Clifford and Alma (Duchane) Oppelt is also survived by his sister Lorna McDonald and dear friends, Irene Hines and Curt Gordon.
Frank went to join his beloved Edith; his parents; sisters: Arsalie Monson, Audrey Hogan, Jessie Abbott, Sara Bonneville, Ruth Lehrke, Mable Caddy; brothers: Glen Oppelt, Clifford (Bud) Oppelt and grandson, Blake Oppelt in God’s Holy Kingdom. He will be missed by his loving family and friends until we see him again in Heaven.
A visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at the Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby at 1:15 p.m. with full military honors given by the Myrin-James American Legion Post #443, Ironton. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.