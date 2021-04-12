Franklin John Huber, 82, Brainerd passed away at his home, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Frank was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Francis and Hazel (Perry) Huber. He served his country in the US Air Force. Frank married the love of his life, Margaret Watson, on June 2, 1962 and together they raised their four children.
Frank was a boiler engineer at Potlatch. He was active in the Boy Scouts for 55 years, received numerous awards for his service. Frank also served his community donating time to many organizations. He taught Sunday School, and drove for Interfaith Caregivers.
Left to cherish his memory are: his wife of 59 years, Margaret; son, Mark Huber; daughters: Laura Nuesse, Leanne (Robert) Sura and Lynae Dixon; siblings: James Huber, Ronald (Wanda) Huber, Audrey Bergstrom and Warren (Sonia) Huber; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Alice Dotzler and Patsy Huber; granddaughter, Amber.
A memorial service for Frank will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center (512 S 8th St, Brainerd). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Please wear a mask.