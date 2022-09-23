Frederick Apfelbacher, age 98, passed away on September 20, 2022.
He was born on December 6, 1923 in West St Paul. In WWII, he landed in France on D-day and fought in all the major WWII battles. "Fritz" was attached to the 2nd Armored Division, in the 142nd Signal Co. as a pigeoneer. He returned home to marry the love of his life, Shirley (Choate), for 62 years. Working for the State, he was instrumental in overseeing the construction and operations of the Minnesota Zoo. His military service as well as love and commitment to his family was of the highest caliber. He also had a love for the outdoors, his cabin on Big Sandy Lake and always had a twinkle in his eye.
Preceded in death by wife, Shirley and grandson, Brian Herbranson.
Survived by their children Steve (Nancy), Kathy (Gary) Herbranson, Scott (Brenda) and Jeffery; grandchildren Kurt (Ani), Mark (Anna), Kris (Karin), Jon (Melissa) Herbranson and Jill; great grandchildren Lenora, Brooke, Mari, Vonn, Hunter, Emmit, River, Svea and Henrik.
Private interment. Memorials in his name preferred to the South St. Paul Educational Foundation or the Riverwood Healthcare Foundation in Aitkin, MN.
