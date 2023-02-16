Gary Bruce Van Slyke

Gary Bruce Van Slyke, 83, of McGregor, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 in Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin. He was born November 16, 1939 in Aitkin to Bruce and MaryLee (Woods) Van Slyke. Gary was a veteran of The United States Air Force who served during the Vietnam War. Gary attended the Minnesota School of Business and was a Communications Manager for Honeywell. He was later a school bus driver for special needs and pre school children for 13 years. Gary was united in marriage to Linda Sather on January 26, 1985 in Columbia Heights. He was a member of Cowboy Action Shooting Club and Roadrunners Prospecting Club. Gary was also a talented jeweler.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald Van Slyke; brother-in-law, Donald Sather.

To send flowers to the family of Gary Van Slyke, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 24
Visitation
Friday, February 24, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Lake Ave.
McGregor, MN 55760
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Feb 24
Funeral Service
Friday, February 24, 2023
2:00PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Lake Ave.
McGregor, MN 55760
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you