Gary Bruce Van Slyke, 83, of McGregor, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 in Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin. He was born November 16, 1939 in Aitkin to Bruce and MaryLee (Woods) Van Slyke. Gary was a veteran of The United States Air Force who served during the Vietnam War. Gary attended the Minnesota School of Business and was a Communications Manager for Honeywell. He was later a school bus driver for special needs and pre school children for 13 years. Gary was united in marriage to Linda Sather on January 26, 1985 in Columbia Heights. He was a member of Cowboy Action Shooting Club and Roadrunners Prospecting Club. Gary was also a talented jeweler.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald Van Slyke; brother-in-law, Donald Sather.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Linda Van Slyke of McGregor; children, Ann Marie (Hassan) Aslam of London, England, David Van Slyke of Cheyanne, Wyoming, Aaron (Amy) Hansen of Shakopee and Greg (JoAnn) Frazier-Hansen of Monticello; grandchildren, Isabella Aslam and Lorena and Rettland Hansen; sister, Lee Billington of Glendale, Arizona; brothers-in-law, Bob Sather of McGregor, Lee (Kim) Sather of McGregor and Curt (Diane) Sather of McGregor; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be Friday, February 24th at 2 PM in Grace Lutheran Church, McGregor. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Military Honors will be provided by McGregor V.F.W. Larson Duneen Post #2747 and Dale Wayrynen American Legion Post #23. Interment will be in Pine Needle Cemetery, Shamrock Township. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor.
To send flowers to the family of Gary Van Slyke, please visit Tribute Store.