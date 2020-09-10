Gary John Ferdelman, 74, Aitkin, formerly of New Brighton, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
He was born April 29, 1946 in Minneapolis to John “Jack” and Mathilda “Tillie” (Slatoski) Ferdelman.
Gary was united in marriage to Beatrice “Bea” (Wiener) Leners on Nov. 16, 1988 in Dallas, Texas. Gary was a proud 50 + year member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers Local Union #1. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, tinkering and fixing things. He loved spending time and was always there for family and friends. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. Gary had a heart of gold. He was fun-loving and a jokester at heart. He loved to play jokes on you and couldn’t wait to see your reaction. He always said: “I might not be here for a long time, but I’m always here for a good time.” If you were a friend of Gary’s, you were a friend forever. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Marie Wiener; siblings and spouses: Jackie Borg, Colleen Kopka, Janet (Jerry) Germundson, Carol (John) DeLuce, John Johannes, Larry Young, Karen Rentz, and Kathy Wiener; special aunts and uncles: Agnes and Ray Livgard; and Bev and Lornie Ferdelman.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Bea Ferdelman, Aitkin; two sons, Troy Ferdelman, North Branch and Mike (Angela) Leners, St. Francis; daughter, Tammy (Wes) Slagle, Longville; grandchildren: Eryn Slagle, Jack Slagle, Alyssa Stuart-Ferdelman, Ericka Stuart-Ferdelman, Kaisa Stuart, Elliot Leners, and Henry Leners; siblings, Robert (Bonnie) Ferdelman, Aitkin; Thomas (Linda) Ferdelman, Emily; Mary Young, Sauk Centre; Pat (Glenn) Modjeski, Roseville; Sharon Johannes, Fridley; Judy (Mike) Faymoville, Eustace, Texas; and Kathy (Dean) Jensen and family, Curt, Neal, Glenn, James, Kristin and Tom; brothers-in-law, Jerry Wiener, Roy Wiener, and Bob Kopka; sister-in-law, Julie Wiener; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Services will be Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin, with Father David Forsman officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.