George Melvin Balmer, 79 of Aitkin died Friday, November 19, 2021 at his home.
He was born September 29, 1942 in Estherville, Iowa to George and Lulu (Davis) Balmer. George graduated in 1960 from Dolliver High School in Dolliver, Iowa. He attended Gale Institute in Minneapolis, MN. and earned a degree in Mechanical Drafting. He lived in Welcome, MN. and worked as an apprentice electrician at Stokely Van Camp in Fairmont, MN.
George was united in marriage to Carol Jane Kritzel on August 2, 1962 in Fairmont. In 1966 their daughter Lynn was born. He then attended and graduated from Jackson Vocational School to be an Electrical Lineman. He became an apprentice lineman in Hector, MN. for Glencoe Cooperative. George and his family moved to Aitkin, MN. in 1970 where he pursued his career, working as a lineman and meterman for Mille Lacs Electric for 35 years, retiring in 2005. He enjoyed working as a lineman and shared many stories to his family and friends. George was a talker. He could go up to anyone and strike up a conversation. He had many enjoyments in life, among them were: taking family trips, going to the casino, fishing, mowing the lawn, and bowling.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Carol Jane Balmer in 2018, niece Deb Schleeve, sister-in-law Bev Sawyer, and his parents George and Lulu Balmer.
He loved his family dearly, especially his great grandkids and was an amazing grandpa. George was a devoted Husband, Father, and Grandfather.
He will be greatly missed by his daughter: Lynn Marie Brown of Aitkin, MN.; granddaughter: Brittny (Jason) Wold of Aitkin, MN.; 3 great-grandchildren: Tanner, Holden, and Georgia Wold; brother: Merritt (Virginia) Balmer of Mason City, IA.; sister: Melvia (Steve) Nelsen of Welcome, MN.; many nieces, 2 nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. - Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Spencer Cemetery.
