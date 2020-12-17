George Wayne Smith, 71, Isle, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Due to COVID-19 a private family service will be held at Le Sueur River Lutheran Church in New Richland. Burial will be in Le Sueur River Lutheran Cemetery, New Richland. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
George was born Dec. 21, 1948 in Waseca, to David G. and Nona M. (Root) Smith. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. George owned and operated M and F Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning in Great Bend, Kansas from 1999 to 2015. On March 1, 2000 George was united in marriage to Patti Lepej in Great Bend, Kansas. They moved to Mille Lacs Lake in Minnesota in November 2015. George was a member of Bethesda Lutheran Church in Malmo and Aitkin American Legion Post #86. Church and spending time with family were very important to George. He also loved fishing and hunting.
Survivors include his wife, Patti Smith, Isle; daughters, Tia Lilley, Great Bend, Kansas and Tricia Viegra, Great Bend, Kansas; stepchildren: Tyler Mermis, Great Bend, Kansas; Taryn Baca, Goodyear, Arizona and Tierney Mermis, Great Bend, Kansas; mother, Nona Smith, New Richland; siblings: Kathy (Tom) Connelly, St. Thomas; Rebecca Smith, Coon Rapids; Jeffrey (Deb) Smith, Medford; Jana (Gary) Ebnet, Castle Rock, Colorado and Robert (Dorine) Smith, New Richland; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father and daughter, Toni Smith.
Memorials are preferred to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church of Great Bend, Kansas; Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo; or Le Sueur River Lutheran Church Steeple Fund of New Richland.