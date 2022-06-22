Gerald Albert Gilmer, 84, of Aitkin, formerly of Cokato, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 in Golden Horizons Assisted Living of Aitkin. He was born May 29, 1938 in Winsted to Russell and Luella (Cook) Gilmer. Gerald graduated from Howard Lake High School in 1956. After graduating, Gerald spent two years in the United States Navy. After serving, Gerald was united in marriage to Mardis Heuer on November 29, 1959 in Glen Lake. Gerald attended Dunwoody Institute to become an electrician. He was an electrician for 17 years. Gerald also purchased Cokato Hardware which he owned and operated for 12 years. He retired at age 57 and moved to Aitkin with his wife, Mardis. Gerald enjoyed fishing, playing cards, wintering in Texas, golfing, happy hour with friends and especially spending time with his family. Gerald will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Gerald is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dale Gilmer; sister, Roslyn Kelm.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mardis; children, Cory (Susan) Gilmer and Paulette (Jim) Winkelman; grandchildren, Laura (Travis Bahr) Kivi, Kayla (Dan) Hertog and Dylan Grack; great grandchildren, Talan and Liliana Bahr and Morgan Hertog; siblings, Sandra Tyler, LeeAnn (Johnny) Hirsch and Donald (Adie) Gilmer; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Services will be Wednesday, June 29th at 11 AM in Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home with Pastor Rebecca Hinz officiating. Interment will be in Winsted Public Cemetery at a later date. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
