Gerald C. Kaplan, 85 formerly of Aitkin, died Sept. 4, 2021 in Corvallis, Montana.
He was born March 21, 1936 in Faribault, Minnesota, the son of Felix and Hazel (Oerke) Kaplan.
A graveside service will be 12 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at Lakeview Cemetery in Aitkin. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.
A full obituary will be published in the next edition.
