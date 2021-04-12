Gerald Vincent Fridgen, 78, Florence, Arizona, died April 5, 2021.
Gerald was born June 4, 1942 to Vince and Millie Fridgen, Aitkin.
Gerald graduated from Aitkin High School in June 1960. He married Betty Cooper in 1995 and retired from Wall Street in New York City in 1997 and moved to Aitkin. In 2018, he moved to Florence, Arizona.
Gerald was preceded in death by two sisters, Gloria Hendricks and Susan West.
Gerald is survived by his brother, Steve Fridgen.
Funeral arrangements are pending for this summer in Aitkin.
