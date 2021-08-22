Gerald “Jerry” Morris died on Aug. 11, 2021 at his home. He was 79 years old.
Jerry was born on May 12, 1942 in Minneapolis to Willard and Olga (Olson) Morris. He graduated from Robbinsdale High School with the class of 1960. He then entered the United States Navy and served from 1960-1963 and spent three years in the reserves. He was united in marriage to Carolyn Hamilton.
Throughout his life, Jerry worked in the grocery industry. He liked his sweets and enjoyed fishing (which he did every night after supper), hunting at his lifelong friend Gary’s cabin and touring. He had an interest in Civil War history and would visit historic sites. He was a local tour guide for family and made trips to Arizona, Florida and went on cruises. He was known for his quotes or “Jerry-isms”.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Olga and Willard; his sister, Joanne Underdahl; his grandson, Neil Morris and his granddaughter, Miranda Morris.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his sons Curt (Jean) Morris and Dave (Patty) Morris; his daughters, Wendy (Lane) Leipold and Bonnie (Doug) Bonnette; his sister, Carol (Gary) VanDam; grandchildren: Nadine, Eric, Kenneth, Kelsey and Angelyn; great-grandchildren: Jayden, Ava, Bennette, Noah, Olivia and Landan.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo with Rev. James Muske officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Urn bearer is Eric Morris. Military honors are being provided by the Isle Honor Guard.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Mille Lacs Chapel.