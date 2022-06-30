Geraldine Ann Geerdes (Weisser) of Aitkin, MN went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ, her Savior on June 13, 2022. She was born the third child of Jacob and Grace Weisser in Zeeland, ND on April 14, 1939. She graduated from Zeeland High School in June of 1957. She then moved to Minneapolis, MN and worked there until her marriage to Russel Geerdes on February 9, 1963. They lived and raised their three children in the Minneapolis area until the fall of 2000. After retiring from her job as a financial manager for four physicians from the North Memorial Complex they moved to their Whispering Lake retirement house near Palisade, MN. For the next seventeen years they enjoyed the summers at the lake house and the winters in Florida with two of their children. Geri loved her flower gardens and enjoyed the peaceful lifestyle of reading books and watching her Minnesota Twins, Vikings and Timberwolves. In later years, instead of traveling to Florida for the winters they bought a small pretty house in Aitkin, MN. Geri is survived by her loving husband, Russel Geerdes of Aitkin: children Tracie (Scott) Ecker, Craig (Patricia) Geerdes and Jeff (Stacy) Geerdes; brother, Jack Weisser; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Geri is preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Grace Weisser; sister, Marvelene Schumacher; and brother Wesley Weisser. A memorial service was held June 18, 2022 at Malmo Free Church with Pastor Glenn Browning officiating.
