Gertrude “Mae” Praske, 97, Aitkin (Golden Horizons), passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin.
She was born March 23, 1924 in Ruthton to Sidney and Patra (Peterson) Goodmonson. Mae was united in marriage to Paul Praske on Oct. 7, 1945. Mae enjoyed her family; wintering in Donna, Texas; crafts; gardening; reading; fishing and the many friends she made everywhere she went. Mae will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Mae was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; sons, Thomas and James and five siblings.
Mae is survived by sons, Eugene (Karen) Praske and John Praske; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be Tuesday, April 27 at 11 a.m. at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin with Pastor Reggie Denton Officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Private interment will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Aitkin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the donor’s charity of choice. Please honor Mae by wearing a mask. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.