Gloria Jean Paulbeck, 69, of Aitkin, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at her home. She was born October 1, 1953 in Mayville, North Dakota to Richard and Genevieve (Knudson) Nelson. Gloria lived in Clifford, Portland, Hatton, Erskine and St. Hilaire before finally moving to Aitkin in her sophomore year. Gloria worked as a car hop at A&W in Aitkin during the summers of her Junior and Senior year. She went on to graduate from the Brainerd School of Cosmetology in 1972. Gloria then worked at Milady's and in Isle as a hair dresser. Gloria also spent many years working for the family grocery business. Gloria was a member of Mrs. JC's, JC Women, Women of Today, Church Women's Council, St. James Council for Catholic Women and was a Eucharistic Minister, Funeral Chair as well as being involved in Prayer Chain. She was also part of Bible Study groups and weekly Adoration. Gloria was member of Riverwood Hospital Auxiliary and was also a Classroom Aide as well as an Early Childhood board member and youth hockey board Secretary. Gloria belonged to multiple quilt clubs in the area and went on many Quilt Hops across the US and Minnesota. Gloria and her mother, Genevieve would also knit and crochet many prayer shawls together. Gloria made 14 Quilts of Valor for her 1971 classmates along with other classmates and many many other Quilts of Valor for other servicemen and women. Gloria's involvement in the community, her friends, her family, and especially her grandkids was everything to her. With faith as her guide and source of strength, she battled cancer courageously for 22 years, all the while continuing to put her family and friends first.
Gloria is preceded in death by her parents.
Gloria is survived by 2 sons, Michael (Natasha) Paulbeck of Aitkin and Thomas (Stacey) Paulbeck of Pequot Lakes; grandchildren, Macy, Drew, Levi, Tori, Evelyn and Joe Paulbeck; Gloria is also survived by the father of her children, Greg Paulbeck; 2 siblings, Rodger Nelson of Moorhead and David (Teri) Nelson of Little Canada; other relatives and many friends.
Memorial Services will be Friday, February 10, 2023 at 12 PM in St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin with Father Michael Patullo officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 AM at the church. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Aitkin. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
