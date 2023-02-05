Gregory Hall Conner, 71 of Aitkin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Rivers Edge Assisted Living in Aitkin. He was born October 31, 1951 in Eveleth the son of William Lloyd and Dorothy Kathleen (Strand) Conner. He grew up in Aitkin and graduated from Aitkin High School in 1970. Greg worked in the lumber industry in Montana, as a welder at Aitkin Iron Works, attended Harley Davidson School to be a mechanic, living and working in Florida, Arizona and Noumea, New Caledonia, moving back to Minnesota, attending school to be a Truck Driver. He enjoyed motorcycling, traveling, learning Re-loading, collecting guns and coins. H was preceded in death by his parents William and Dorothy Conner, brother Kevin Conner and nephew Paul Conner.
Greg is survived by his siblings and their spouses: Michael (Edee) Conner, Randy (Merna) Conner, Bonnie (Mike) Landy, Kathy (John) Gallatin, sister-in-law Pam Conner, special friend Frances Allard, and many special nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends who mourn his passing.
The family would like to thank Rivers Edge Assisted Living for the care given to Greg.
A private service will be held at a later date with burial in Lakeview Cemetery, Aitkin. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Aitkin. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.
To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Conner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.