Gregory Kim Landrus

Gregory Kim Landrus, 64, of Andover, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, April 2, 2023. He was born May 21, 1958 in Aitkin to Derald and Florence (Kingsley) Landrus. Greg graduated from Aitkin High School in 1976. Greg was united in marriage to Kimberly Espeseth on August 24, 1991 in Aitkin. Greg was self-employed and owned Accessibility Innovations Specializing in Group Home modifications. More than the work itself, he enjoyed connecting with the special need clients and making them laugh. They loved him.

Greg had a love for hunting and fishing since he was a child and was seen many times as a young boy with fish hanging from the handle bars of his bike. His friends gave him the nick name, "Fish" because that's all he ever did. If he wasn't casting a line, he was in the woods hunting. He was a true outdoorsman and shared that passion with his brother and friends. On Round Lake, Greg was famous for his amazing fireworks display and looked forward to it every year. His children were his pride and joy and his love for them was ever reaching. That love carried over to his nieces, nephews and the kid's closest friends. Greg was known for being a heckler and was always looking for a good laugh. He laughed the hardest at his own jokes. Greg will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

To send flowers to the family of Gregory Landrus, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 11
Visitation
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Journey North Church
Hwy 210 West
Aitkin, MN 56431
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 11
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
12:00PM
Journey North Church
Hwy 210 West
Aitkin, MN 56431
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Recommended for you