Gregory Kim Landrus, 64, of Andover, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, April 2, 2023. He was born May 21, 1958 in Aitkin to Derald and Florence (Kingsley) Landrus. Greg graduated from Aitkin High School in 1976. Greg was united in marriage to Kimberly Espeseth on August 24, 1991 in Aitkin. Greg was self-employed and owned Accessibility Innovations Specializing in Group Home modifications. More than the work itself, he enjoyed connecting with the special need clients and making them laugh. They loved him.
Greg had a love for hunting and fishing since he was a child and was seen many times as a young boy with fish hanging from the handle bars of his bike. His friends gave him the nick name, "Fish" because that's all he ever did. If he wasn't casting a line, he was in the woods hunting. He was a true outdoorsman and shared that passion with his brother and friends. On Round Lake, Greg was famous for his amazing fireworks display and looked forward to it every year. His children were his pride and joy and his love for them was ever reaching. That love carried over to his nieces, nephews and the kid's closest friends. Greg was known for being a heckler and was always looking for a good laugh. He laughed the hardest at his own jokes. Greg will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Greg is preceded in death by his father, Derald; mother-in-law, Judy Espeseth; brother-in-law, Dave Raab.
Greg is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly; mother, Florence Landrus; 2 children, Hailey and Dylan Landrus; siblings Kathi (Allen) Sharp, Rodney (Kari) Landrus, Douglas (Ginny) Landrus; sister-in-law, Janelle Raab; nieces and nephews, Nicolle (Brandon) Hines, Monica (Jeremy) Schommer, Matthew (Ashley) Landrus, Ashley (Adam) Machen, Simon Landrus, Savannah Landrus and Alex Raab; many other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 12 PM in Journey North Church of Aitkin with Pastor Gary Espeseth officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour before the service at the church. A luncheon will follow. Graveside Services will be at 3 PM in Waukenabo Cemetery, Waukenabo Township. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
