Gregory Lowell Munson passed away in Hermiston, Oregon on Oct. 28, 2020 at the age of 67.
Greg was born Sept. 25, 1953 in Brainerd to Lowell William Munson and Neva Lauretta (Welty) Munson. He grew up and graduated from Isle High School. Much of his childhood was spent on Mille Lacs Lake fishing, ice fishing, hunting and exploring. He was very proud of his family heritage surrounding Mille Lacs Lake and Resort.
After high school, Greg served in the U.S. Army. Following his honorable discharge, he traveled the states extensively. He owned his own trucking business before becoming a professional driver for Walmart for over 20 years.
Greg was a constant source of encouragement, active in his Hermiston community, an AA sponsor and licensed counselor. His involvement, support and sponsorship has made a difference in countless lives and futures.
Through the years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, riding ATVs and being in the outdoors. Greg’s entire family was very important to him. He traveled extensively to visit them, attend family gatherings, and kept in touch no matter the distance.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Lowell Munson and grandparents, Howard and Lela Welty.
He is survived by his mother, Neva Bridgwater; sisters, Diana Hanson and Denise (Gary) Anderson; many nieces and nephews, extended family members and close friends.
Arrangements have been made with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, with a celebration of Greg’s life to be held locally at a later date. To leave online condolences for the family, go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com or www.srtfuneral.com.