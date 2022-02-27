Gregory Rosier

Gregory Allan Rosier, 78 of McGregor died Friday, February 25, 2022 at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin. He was born February 13, 1944 in Crosby to Frederick and Gertrude (Hudson) Rosier. He graduated from Crosby-Ironton High School in 1962. He attended Brainerd Community College and earned a degree in Metallurgy. Gregory was united in marriage to Eleanor Mae Ekman on August 13, 1966 in Saint Paul. They lived in the Twin Cities Area where Gregory worked as the Quality Control and Safety Director for Cherne Contracting in Eden Prairie, building power plants and oil refineries in Duluth and Becker, MN. and several in Maine and California. In 2002 after retirement they moved to Lawler where Gregory enjoyed fishing, 4-wheeling, bird watching, the wildlife, his cats, a cigar and a beer. He also worked to maintain and grade the Lawler and Salo Township roads. He was a member of the state and national ASNT, the Lawler Area Community Club and attended the Tamarack Free Lutheran Church. He was a generous and patient man, helping his friends and neighbors whenever he could. In 1989 he founded and helped to organize the Rosier Family Reunions. Gregory loved his family very much.
He was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor on September 22, 2019;
Brothers: Jim, Rick Jeri, and Kelly;
Sister: Ruthann;
and his parents: Fritz and Gertie.
Gregory is survived by his daughter: Jennifer (Brent); Son: Jeff (Marty);
Grandchildren: Branden (Linda) and Amanda;
Great-grandchildren: Riordan, Rorric, Michael, Asa, and Aria;
Brothers: Barry and Wally (Brenda)
Sisters: Deidre, Esther, and Renee (Mark)
And many other special relatives and friends
Funeral service will be 1pm - Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Tamarack Christian Church in Tamarack. Pastor Rick Mann will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Salo Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home & Cremation Service of McGregor. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.
