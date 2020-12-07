Gregory Wayne Wright, 69, Carlyle, Illinois, formerly of Aitkin, passed away from cancer on Thursday, Nov. 26 at his home.
Greg was born Feb. 3, 1951 in Aitkin to Norman and Dorothy (Monse) Wright.
After graduating high school he joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He went on to make a career as an over-the-road truck driver, owning his own rig, as well as being involved in the family produce business and in his later years owning Northern Lights Seafood and Fruit.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steven and newborn twin daughters.
He is survived by his significant other, Janet Kurth, Carlyle; daughter, Deanna Wright, Hughson, California; sisters: Barb (Walter Peterson) Wright, Pine River; Carolyn Kingsley, Emily; Theresa Wright, Weatherford, Texas and brother, Quentin (Kristy)Wright, Blair, Nebraska; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Arrangements to be announced at a later date