Harley Ray Fredrickson, Mora, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. He was 27 years old.
As a young man with both passion and an intense sense of empathy, Harley was also subject to fear with a troubled heart and depression which he battled for several years. Unfortunately, he chose to end the pain and take his own life.
Psalm 23:4 Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.
Psalm 34:18 The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.
Harley Fredrickson was born on July 31, 1994, to Ray Fredrickson and Michele Minar. As a young boy, he had a smile that would light up a room and he would do anything to make the people around him laugh. He spent much of his childhood with his Uncle Red and Aunt Barb along with his cousin Missy. He would spend his days riding around in his uncle’s dump trucks, backhoes and tractors. At 10 years old, Harley and his Uncle Red rebuilt his own Allis Chalmers tractor that he then spent hours on end driving around the yard. He would also spend days in the garage with his dad, helping him paint cars and work on any current projects Ray had. Harley also enjoyed fishing, shooting, video games, history, collecting Pokémon cards and disassembling anything he could to learn how it worked. He was such a bright and inquisitive young child. He also had a love for remote control cars and power wheels, so much so that his dad delivered one to him on his second birthday strapped down to the trailer of his cabover semi. As he grew into a young man, his interests evolved to include small engine repairs, garden tractors, working with his trench knife, anything outdoors, YouTube, tattoos and cooking. He very much enjoyed “wrenching” on things, and it’s said he would “fix it ‘til it’s broken.”
When Harley was just 11 years old, he was involved in a fire related accident resulting in burns to a large area of his body. He aspired to join the military and attended Fort Ripley at age 15 but was denied further progression due to the injuries he had received from his burns.
Harley attended both Mora Schools and Rum River. After high school, in 2012, he moved to South Dakota with Wyatt and Nathan to pursue his dreams of recycling and salvaging scrap metals. Upon returning to Mora, Harley started his family with Paula Baker. On Feb. 12, 2016 his first son, Louis Wade, was born. Shortly after, on July 21, 2017 his second son, Edwin Frank, was born. With the addition of the two boys, they were now a family of five including Paula’s oldest child Kelly. After many trials and tribulations, Harley later became involved with Alexandrea and raised two children, AdaMae and Jim in Brook Park. Harley and Paula continued to co-parent their children well and he had recently taken a family vacation to Itasca State Park that included all the children and their mother’s.
Harley was always ready and willing to help anyone. He was a wonderful father and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Harley was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Carl “Edwin” Sr. and Mardell Fredrickson and maternal grandparents, Frank and Helen Minar; and paternal uncle Carl “Red” Fredrickson Jr.
Harley is survived by his sons, Louis Wade and Edwin Frank (along with their mother, Paula Baker and her daughter, Kelly); daughter, AdaMae and son, Jim (along with their mother - his special friend, Alexandrea “Pookie” Miller); parents, Ray Fredrickson and Michele (Chris) Minar; sister, Haley (Fredrickson) (Jeremiah) Bailey (her children: Reid, Chase and ShyAnn); stepsiblings, Michael and Sarah Olchefski; aunt, Barb (Randy) Fredrickson; cousin, Missy (Jon) Carlsen; along with countless other friends and family.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at the Akkerman Ingebrand Chapel in Mora. Burial was at the Brook Park Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.