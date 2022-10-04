Harold "Bud" Pearthree

Harold "Bud" Pearthree, age 92, of Cambridge and formerly of Barnum and Hinckley, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 30, 2022.

Bud was born September 5, 1930 in McGregor, MN to Arnim and Christine (Johnson) Pearthree. He grew up in McGregor and graduated from McGregor High School in May 1947. He farmed and logged with his father. He then began driving a milk truck for Old Home Creameries of Moose Lake, eventually purchasing his own route and being self-employed for the rest of his career.

