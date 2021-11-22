Harold Carl Chamberlin, 76, of Aitkin, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 15, 2021 at his home. He was born May 30, 1945 in Brainerd to Harold Cecil and Florence Agnes (O'Toole) Chamberlin. Harold was united in marriage to Mardella Mae Cook on May 16, 1977 in Aitkin. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycle and Can-Am, playing bingo, having coffee with his buddies at McDonalds and especially spending time with his family. Harold was a loving dad and an all-around good guy. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Beth Nelson and Dorothy Jones.
Harold is survived by his loving wife, Mardella; children Moretta Wynn, Josh Chamberlin, Gill (Kathryn Kuehn) Chamberlin, Robert (Christy) Chamberlin and Rose Jones; siblings, Florence Makousky, Larry (Linda) Chamberlin, his twin sister, Helen (Gary) Petersen, Earl (Barney) Chamberlin, Ben (Pat) Chamberlin, Ed (Dawn) Chamberlin, Bob "Spindy" Chamberlin, Martha (John) Cloutier, Melissa (Randy) Adair and Margaret (Tom) Schrader; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be Tuesday, November 23 at 11 AM in Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin with Pastor Nathan Anderson officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. To sign the guest book online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.