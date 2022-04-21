Harold Craig Kruse, 76, of McGregor, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022. He was born February 8, 1946 in Stillwater to Charles and Jane (Wirth) Kruse. Harold graduated from Stillwater High School in 1964. He was a Veteran of The United States Marine Corps who served in the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1968. Harold worked for the USGS in California until 1984. Harold was a member and Quartermaster of the McGregor V.F.W. Post #2747. He enjoyed playing pool, bean bags and bocce ball. Harold will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Harold is preceded by his parents.
Harold is survived by his special friend, Pat Anderson; children, Harry (Julie) Kruse, Jessica Kruse, Heather (Keith) Barnett, Shelly (Johnnie) Evans and Rick Kruse; 3 bonus children, Gene (Julie) Orbeck, David (Linnea) Anderson and Joseph (Jody) Anderson; 15 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, James Kruse and Jerry Kruse; 2 sisters, Carol McInnes and Jenet Kremer; other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life with full military honors will be Saturday, May 21 at 1 PM in the McGregor V.F.W. Post #2747. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor.
