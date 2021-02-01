Harold Albert Hatfield, 95, Palisade, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Grand Village of Grand Rapids.
He was born Nov. 5, 1925 in Hutchinson to Jess and Blanch (Adams) Hatfield. Harold was a veteran of the United States Army who served in both the Philippines and Okinawa, Japan in the 77th Infantry Division and was in charge of a platoon of 36 men. After serving his country, Harold returned home and was united in marriage to Eunice Baker on Jan. 15, 1955 in Palisade. Harold was a logger, sawmill contractor and farmer. Harold was a member of American Legion Post #1721 of Palisade and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Harold will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice; parents; siblings: Denzel, Hazel, Thelma, Lorna, Helen, Jess, Harry, Wilma and his twin brother, Gerald.
Harold is survived by four sons: Jerry Hatfield, Palisade; Ricky (Sandy) Hatfield, Hill City; Lenard Hatfield, Hill City and Tim (Janet) Hatfield, Hill City; one daughter, Diane (David) Nethercot, California; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Wayne Severson, Tower; sister-in-law, Arlene Hatfield, Isle; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private family services will be held Friday, Feb. 5 at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin. A public graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. in Waukenabo Cemetery, Waukenabo Township. Memorials are preferred to your favorite veteran’s organization in memory of Harold. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with So-
rensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.