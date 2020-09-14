Harold Lloyd Nelson, Columbia Heights, passed away, peacefully,
at home with his family on Aug. 29 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 88.
Harold is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Lauretta; and four of his five children, two granddaughters, four step-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren. Lynette (Mike) Woida, Bradley Nelson, Sarah Nelson, Denise (Mark) Hodd and Olivia Forsberg, Lauren Forsberg and daughter-in-law, Susan Nelson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Lloyd Nelson, his siblings, Dolores, Merle and Verna. Recently, his eldest son, Steven.
Harold had a strong connection with northern Minnesota, especially the McGregor area with all its beauty and outdoor activities. Even with the loss of his right hand at a young age, he was able to do anything he set his mind to doing. He was successful in designing and building adaptive tools for his prosthetic arm to allow for a fishing pole or a rifle. He also loved playing a rousing game of horseshoes with family or in his league.
He graduated from McGregor High School in 1951, as well as Dunwoody Institute’s machinist program in 1953. He often had to prove his competencies when applying to jobs. His disability was never a handicap. He was promoted to Parts Inspector and was proud to be a retiree of the UAW and Dana Corporation.
His immediate and extended family will miss his mischievous grin and playfulness. There was nothing more satisfying than winning a competitive card or dice game. He was famous for suddenly “remembering” a rule that would inevitably benefit him in the game; but claiming it was the rule that his sister, Verna, used.
Harold was proud of his Norwegian heritage and his membership in the Sons of Norway; where he received his 30-year pin in 2019. He will be missed by all, at the meetings.
Harold was only diagnosed six weeks before his passing. During this time, you could find him driving his new UTV up north, and spending quality time with family. He had a can-do attitude and a zest for life.
A Celebration of Life will be held by invitation to family and friends.